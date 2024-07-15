Ohio Mother Dies Attempting To Stop Carjackers From Driving Off With Her 6-Year-Old Son

Alexa Stakely died after trying to stop two carjackers from stealing her car — also containing her sleeping six-year-old son. Per NBC, Stakely had just finished her shift as a waitress and was picking her son up from the babysitter's. She carried her sleeping son to the car, then went back to retrieve one of the boy's belongings. Stakely left her car running during that time, and when she returned, it began backing out of the driveway.

She ran toward the vehicle, but the carjackers struck her with the car and drove off. The thieves drove through an apartment complex before quickly abandoning the vehicle. Officers found the car with the six-year-old still inside, unharmed and sleeping. After that, two males were seen running past Stakely, who was lying on the pavement. According to police, the two jumped a fence and disappeared into a nearby apartment complex. Stakely was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Per Kens5, "Earlier in the morning, police say surveillance video caught a group of males looking into apartments in the area of Castenea Way. When confronted, the males ran eastbound. Two of the males matched the description of the males who ran past Stakely."

A Mother In Ohio Was Killed Trying To Stop Carjackers

Stakely was a speech pathologist for the Canal Winchester, Ohio, school district. Her students referred to her as "Ms. Alexa." The Canal Winchester Schools' official Facebook page posted a message in remembrance of Stakely.

"Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy. She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son. Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond," the post begins.

"This is incredibly difficult news to process as an adult, and may be even more difficult for children, especially those who worked with or knew Ms. Alexa."