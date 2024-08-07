Ohio Father Reads Bible to Sons Before Murdering Them

An Ohio father faces life in prison with no parole after brutally killing his 3 sons. Now, stomach-churning details emerge in the aftermath of his 2023 murders.

Recently, Chad Doerman pleads guilty to 3 counts of aggravated murder, among other charges. Beforehand, he solemnly tells them he loves them and how they're 'the best boys ever.' Afterwards, he shot them one by one. Now, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve shares the last moments of the kids and some chilling information on the father's behavior.

Around his lunchtime, Chad Doerman calls his own father and vacantly told him, "Clayton is going to be the hardest one." The lack of context is chilling and nothing else was said. However, it's not hard to make the connection that he's referencing the murders Chad plains to commit. Unfortunately, only Doerman's father knows what would happen next.

Additionally, Doerman heads home to have lunch with his wife Laura. Then, out of nowhere, he plainly says, "this will be my last good meal." It's alarming but everything seems normal afterwards. Tekulve explains that the father spends the rest of the afternoon engaging in mundane activities. Basic yard work, playing with the kids, nothing to trigger any alarms for Laura.

Ohio Father Reads His Kids The Bible Before Their Devastating Execution

However, towards the end of the afternoon, the father reads the bible to his 4 year old son Hunter and muttering 'Chad knows what's right' to himself repeatedly. Then, Doerman tinkers around in his gun safe which scares the wife. He tries to relieve the wife by saying he's playing around and he tells his boys he loves them.

Tekulve goes on to describe the horrors that happen shortly after Laura and the kids lie down. "Suddenly, after lying down, the defendant jumps up, grabs the .22 rifle from the safe, and terror fills the room. Laura is screaming, the boys are screaming," the attorney says. "They're all trying to discourage him, telling him that they love him and begging him not to kill himself."

He wasn't going to kill himself. Laura tries to call 911 but the father swiftly nabs the phone and throws it, informing his wife that 'it's too late' before executing his kids. He shoots Hunter multiple times and promptly kills the other 2 boys afterwards. The oldest daughter escapes the house to beg the neighbors to call the police. Thankfully, she wasn't hurt by Doerman's terror.

Laura finds closure in the life sentences given to the father. Knowing he's guaranteed to rot in prison gives the closest thing to some peace in the tragedy. "The decision to end this criminal case with a plea and multiple life sentences brings some finality to the court case for my daughter and me," Laura said. "No punishment will ever bring my boys back. Having a guarantee that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars is what is best for my family."