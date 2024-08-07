Oakland Father Struck By Stray Bullet While Taking A Nap At Home

Run Hua Kuang was taking a nap at home after finishing a shift as a delivery truck driver. Jasmine Kuang, his sister, detailed the following tragedy that occurred on the GoFundMe page she arranged for her brother. "On the afternoon of August 1st after coming home from his job as a delivery truck driver, Hua took a nap. While he slept, a bullet came flying through a wall, penetrated the headboard, and went straight through his head and out his left eye."

Jasmine would go on to clarify that "Hua underwent a 7-hour surgery and is now on life support in ICU fighting for his life." Run lives with his wife of seven years, their 7-month-old and 3-year-old daughters, and his parents. Nobody else in the house was injured. Per PEOPLE, the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department confirmed the case is under ongoing investigation. The department is also providing services and support to Kuang's family.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign itself is shooting for a $300,000 goal. It has over 3,800 donations; $242,810 has been raised so far.

"This tragedy has created a severe financial burden for our family. Furthermore, Hua's absence is even more of a hardship and struggle since he is the only one who can speak limited English and take care of the responsibilities and communications for the household," the GFM page clarifies.

An Oakland Father Is Struck By A Stray Bullet While Asleep

"We are keeping Hua in our prayers for a miracle. We are sincerely grateful for any financial support that you can provide," Jasmine concludes. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact OHA police at 510-535-3100 or their tip line at 510-535-3155.

In late June, a man in Texas was sleeping when an intruder broke into his house and shot him. Reported by WFAA, a suspect was quickly arrested. A witness was sleeping next to the victim, but they were unharmed.

"Police said the witness told officers there had not been any altercation or argument prior to the shooting. The suspect and victim are not related, FWPD said. The victim and the witness, however, were in a dating relationship, according to Fort Worth police."