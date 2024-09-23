Nurse Swaps Careers And Is Making Three Times What She Was On A Nurse's Salary

Cami, known as "Laundromat Girl" on TikTok, has figured out how to live her best life in style. A former bone marrow transplant nurse, Cami was working three 12-hour shifts a week. Per Newsweek, Cami said that she "knew there was a better way to make a living." The long shifts were manageable, but she wanted better for herself.

"I distinctly remember looking at other nurses I worked with who were my mom's age, and I refused to be doing this job when I was their age. Working as a nurse is too hard, stressful, and hard on your body to do it for a long time," Cami told the outlet. A valid perspective, all things considered! Who wouldn't be tempted to get away from the trappings of the 9-5 format? ...Or 8-8, in this case.

In 2020, like many others, Cami decided she needed to make major changes in her life. Specifically, she hoped for a venture that wouldn't require any additional schooling. That's when she found a space to start her new laundromat!

Nurse Decides That Nursing Wasn't Her Life's Calling

She bought the laundromat for $300,000. "I remained working as a nurse for the next three years while owning it, so it was very difficult to manage both schedules at the same time," Cami stated. "I also started pickup and delivery services six months after buying it. This is where we drive out into the community and pick up laundry, and bring it back to the laundromat, where my employees will wash, fold, and then return it a few days later. This side of the business now brings in more revenue than the original self-serve does."

Somehow, for a while, she managed to balance both being a nurse and owning a laundromat until she was able to pivot to the laundromat as a full-time gig! "The pickup and delivery took a long time to grow and was a leap of faith that it would work," Cami said.

"Some days after working at the hospital, I would go straight to my laundromat and fold laundry and wouldn't get home until midnight. Since my business has grown and I've been able to hire a really great team, I now work about 10-15 hours a week. I go to my laundromat twice a week to collect quarters, pick up the cash, and check in with my employees."