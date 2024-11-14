Number Of People Sick From McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Rises To Triple Digits

McDonald's can kill you slowly, or it can kill you remarkably quickly now as well. An E. Coli outbreak at McDonald's has been getting worse, with the affected people rising to a staggering 104.

As if anyone needed any more reason to stop eating at the most popular fast-food chain in the world. Now, E. Coli is being found in many of the McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. According to the CDC, the outbreak is linked to the sliced onions found in the popular burger.

So far, 104 people have been found to have the illness. It is no laughing matter, and can turn very serious. So far, 34 people have been hospitalised by McDonald's E. Coli, with a four developing life-threatening kidney problems, and one actually dying.

The affected people span a total of 14 states across the US. As time goes on, there are expected to be a lot more cases popping up. E. Coli has a long gestation period and will be noticeable three to four weeks later.

Many More Victims of McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Expected

Already, a total of 104 have been taken down by the E. Coli outbreak in the McDonald's Quarter Pounder. However, the CDC expects many more to be affected as time goes on. This burger is one of the most popular items on the menu, with millions being sold a day.

In a statement on the outbreak, the CDC says, "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported." The true E. Coli numbers won't be truly known for a month at least, as the illness develops.

The outbreak of E. Coli in McDonald's burgers has been put down to the sliced onions used in the Quarter Pounder. This particular ingredient is produced by California-based Taylor Farms. Since, McDonald's has removed the burger from many restaurants. However, it is still being sold in many, with the onions removed.

If this is enough of a safety measure for you, then go right ahead and take the risk. However, the true cause has not been completely confirmed. The CDC only suspect this is the true cause.