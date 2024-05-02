Pantless Photo Of Matthew McConaughey And Wife Playing Pickle Ball Causes Stir Online

Matthew McConaughey may be one of the greatest businessmen alive because he knows how to make a headline. McConaughey and his wife Camila are causing a stir online after going pantless to promote their tequila brand.

In addition to sharing the recipe for the perfect pickle margarita, the two dropped their drawers and played some pickleball. The ad campaign declared Pantalones the "Official Tequila of Pickleball." Both of the McConaugheys went pantless below the belt while playing pickleball for the campaign.

However, the images and accompanying video are blurred, so you don't actually get to see the actor in the nude. It's more of a tongue in cheek advertisement campaign. It will certainly get people talking, but about tequila?

"We're precious about our tequila, not our pants," McConaughey and Camila said in a press release. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there's a level of snootiness that's crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we're all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it's meant to be fun. That's where the name Pantalones came from, and that's why you won't see us wearing any."

Here's the video:

Internet Is In Stir Over Matthew McConaughey Photo

Reportedly, it was McConaughey's idea to create the ad. However, not everyone appreciates his humor. One person wrote on X, "Call me old fashion, call me an old fuddy-duddy, I don't care. But I think this is disgusting. Are they wanting, needing attention that bad?"

Another commented, "Pants-less for tequila? While playing pickleball." Yet another commented, "Would this get you to buy their tequila?" It's actually not the first time that McConaughey shed his pants for the brand. He announced the effort by going pantless on a motorcycle.

The tequila brand launched in 2023. The actor promises more pantless photos to come. In an interview with Daily Mail, McConaughey opened up about his marriage and what Camila means to him.

"I mean, the clock was ticking. I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age. But I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate,' he continued. 'And then you make a hasty decision," he said. "I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn't hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, "Who is that?" And it was Camila We have a love that we never question."