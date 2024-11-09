Now Popular Dairy Brands Are Being Recalled Due To Listeria

Various dairy brands in several states are being recalled after Savencia Cheese USA identified the possible presence of the listeria bacteria in their processing equipment. Several soft-ripened cheese products were quickly identified by the FDA and no listeria infection-related symptoms have been reported by consumers.

The FDA issued a statement regarding the findings of the listeria infection. "Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in our Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," reads the statement.

"Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product."

Infected Cheese List

They also provided a list of the cheeses that were recalled and that may have been consumed by people. These are the following:

Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie

Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz

La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz

La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz

12/8oz Industrial Brie

Market Basket Brie 6/8oz

They also provided additional information regarding the product in question, including UPC and GTIN numbers and a best-buy date. For all products listed above, the said date is December 24, 2024. According to a statement issued by ALDI, a supermarket chain, the product was distributed and sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Turkey Products, Recalled

Additionally, the FDA also identified additional turkey products that may be infected with listeria. These CIBUS Fresh products are the following:

CF/ Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz

J&O Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz

S&S Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz

Their expiration date varies from November 3 to November 9, and CIBUS Fresh has recalled their product. If any consumer suspects they may have purchased the item, the FDA instructs them to dispose of it immediately.

While healthy people might not detect the infection due to the lack of symptoms, a listeria infection can cause a variety of symptoms that can be fatal in a variety of groups. These include young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, nausea, and diarrhea, among others. Moreover, further severe symptoms include loss of balance, convulsions, and headaches, and can be fatal for newborns.