Not Wonderful: Former ‘Wonder Years’ Actor Jeff Duran Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Minor

Well things are definitely not wonderful. Police arrested former Wonder Years actor Jeff Dandurand (also known as DJ Jeff Duran). They've charged him with four counts of soliciting a minor online.

Authorities arrested Duran as part of an online sting. Specifically, the investigation hoped to capture adults trying to meet minors online. According to KFDX/KJTL, Duran has a bail of $300,000. The charges are a second-degree felony offense.

They booked him at the Wichita County Jail on Sept. 17 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Outside of acting, Duran performed under the stage name J.J. Star. But people will probably remember him for appearing on The Wonder Years in 1989 and 1990. Outside of that, he also appeared in both Step by Step and The Twilight Zone.

As an adult, he started entering music and became a producer as well as a DJ. His arrest likely comes as a shock for fans of the classic show. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety used an undercover operation to arrest the former actor.

The agents pretended to be a 14-year-old girl. They used doctored photos to complete the ruse and posted on Discord. They wrote, "14FTexas any older guys." That's when 38-year-old Duran allegedly contacted the special agent.

"I've never dated younger before but interested am I too old to say that?" Duran reportedly wrote. He also mentioned that he had a 17-year-old daughter. During the conversation, the two shared several sexual messages and exchanged photographs.

Following the exchange, agents submitted a supoena to discover Duran's real identity. They discovered that he had a CashApp account linked to the Discord account. The investigation showed that the DJ also allegedly was talking to others claiming to be underaged.

Duran allegedly intended to meet up with the "14-year-old" not realizing it was really ana gent. However, he later chickened out. "I promise to make it up to you" and "I'll get you anything when we meet up." He also asked what the age of consent in Texas was. He said, "14 I think it's okay."