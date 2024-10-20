Not Even Waffles Are Safe! Popular Brand Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

On October 18, TreeHouse Foods issued a voluntary recall of their waffle products due to Listeria concerns.

Listeria is "an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA.

According to a statement from Howard Karesh, a spokesperson for TreeHouse Foods, that Listeria was detected at one of their factories in Brantford, Ontario, Canada after a routine testing.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness relating to any of the recalled products yet, but consumers are being asked to throw away any of the recalled products if they have them.

Listeria Concerns In Numerous Waffle Products

TreeHouse Foods owns many brands, meaning you're likely to find potentially contaminated waffles in your freezer. Many retailers sell the brands across the US and Canada, so the early catch of Listeria and the recall could have prevented many cases.

The TreeHouse Foods press release contains a long list of all the waffle products that are potentially contaminated. The list contains the brand name, exact description, and best-by-date of all the conspicuous foods.

After checking your freezer, if any of your waffle products match the details of a row on the list, dispose of it immediately. It may not be safe to consume.

Instead of throwing away your waffles, you could refund them. You must return to the store where you purchased the waffles and attempt the refund there. TreeHouse Foods isn't responsible for returning and refunding the products sold at retailers. You will be at the mercy of their return system.

If you've got questions or concerns, you can contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903. They are available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, CT.

If you have already consumed potentially contaminated waffles, be mindful of Listeria symptoms. Symptoms include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance. You may also suffer diarrhea and vomiting.

Upon suffering any of those symptoms after consuming any of the waffles, seek out a doctor immediately.