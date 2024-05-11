Northern Lights Stunning Photos Hit the Internet, And They’re Gorgeous

We witnessed another gorgeous feat of the solar system when the Northern Lights shined bright all over the world.

It is a magnificent work of cosmic science. According to the Washington Post, the Aurora Borealis is the result of geomagnetic storms, a connection between sun and earth. "Geomagnetic storms occur when the sun sends a punch of charged particles and parts of its magnetic field to Earth," they explain, "often through eruptions from its surface called coronal mass ejections.

There were people who weren't so lucky to see the Northern Lights last night. Take one X user who playfully expressed their excitement for those who did get to see it.

Others are lamenting their sleeping schedule. Due to their desire to sink in bed, they missed Aurora Borealis in all of its grandiosity. Disappointed was an understatement for one user, joking with a hilarious meme to match, "Missed the northern lights spectacle because I'm a sleepy girl and always in bed early."

For those that might've missed the Northern Lights, you still may be in luck. If the weather allows it, you could get another chance to view this rare spectacle tonight. In a morning update, The Space Weather Prediction Center said, "Overnight, aurora were visible across much of the United States. Weather permitting, they may be visible again tonight."

This Wasn't The Only Nature Phenomenon This Year

It has been incredible to see the beauty in the skies this year. Just last month, we were privileged to see the Solar Eclipse. There was not a shortage of crazed people scouring their towns for special glasses and organizing events. The whole event was delirious but when the Eclipse finally happened, it was a marvel to witness.

It's safe to say the stubborn folks learned their lesson from not experiencing the Solar Eclipse safely. Constant searches asking why their eyes hurt after the event took place. Ophthalmologist Avnish Deobhakta warned when speaking on the Weather Channel, ""My advice is to not look at the sun, because you may not realize that it is affecting your retina. It does not hurt. It doesn't burn at the time. It's not as if you feel it."

All in all, we have been incredibly blessed to see the captivating nature of the world around us with the Solar Eclipse and the Northern Lights.