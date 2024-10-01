North Carolina Man Hikes More Than 11 Miles To Check On Parents After Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has caused damage to communities that will take quite some time to repair -- if possible. In North Carolina, Helene was particularly devastating to some areas. Per PEOPLE, Sam Perkins, who lived in Charlotte, hadn't heard from his parents near Buncombe County. Worried for their safety, Perkins decided to hike 11 miles toward the mountains to check on his parents.

"Still not having heard from my parents in 48 hours, I was drowning in worry. My parents live in an absolute gem of the NC mountains -- the Little Switzerland, Spruce Pine, Burnsville area -- halfway between Asheville and Boone. Under normal circumstances, it's pleasantly very isolated," Perkins said in a Facebook post. "Little did I know that up there, Helene has demolished roads, homes, and utility networks."

Fortunately, Perkins was rewarded for his dedication, finding his parents safe but trapped. "I tried multiple routes to drive up but had to settle on parking in Marion at the base of a closed road (Hwys 221/226) and hiking 11 miles and 2,200 feet to find my parents thankfully ok but surrounded by devastation. I have never been so relieved to see anyone ok."

Though Perkins found his parents, he was shocked by what he saw on his way to their home. "I can't tell you how many failing roads and deep mudslides I had to cross, how many fallen trees I had to take off my backpack for and navigate through. While hiking up 226A, I met multiple people trapped by devastation in both directions of the highway," Perkins states.

"I'm still processing it all. I've never seen anything like it. Power is a couple weeks out. I cannot fathom how long it will take DOT to repair the curvy roads that hug steep mountainsides with the most amazing views. Most of all, I want my parents to have the same basic needs they always provided me -- food, water, shelter (house is mostly ok) and the ability to explore!"

Perkins' worries weren't unfounded. Reportedly, 35 people were confirmed to have died as a result of Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County alone. Indeed, out of the horrors that arose from Hurricane Helene, at least there are small victories to celebrate.