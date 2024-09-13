North Carolina Man Found Dead Inside Of Grocery Store Freezer

The body of a supermarket employee was found inside one of the freezers of a Food Lion in North Carolina. Per PEOPLE, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of a dead adult male at the market. The police found the body in a freezer, prompting an investigation.

Subsequently, a spokesperson representing Food Lion spoke to the outlet about the tragedy. "Food Lion is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our associate," the statement begins. "We express our deepest condolences to the associate's family and friends. Food Lion is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this unfortunate incident."

"As always, the safety and well-being of customers and associates are daily priorities for Food Lion, and we are committed to ensuring a safe place to work and shop. We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time," the statement concludes.

Per WCIV, the employee was reported to have had a medical emergency the night before his death. At present, police don't suspect foul play. The medical examiner's office will conduct a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In late August, a woman died at her Wells Fargo job. Reportedly, it took four days for anyone to realize that Denise Prudhomme had passed away. Additionally, Prudhomme sat in an "underpopulated" part of the office. Furthermore, most of the employees at that location had been working remotely. Prudhomme was found by one of the security officers.

Then, an unidentified employee confirmed that a "foul odor" had been in the office for a few days. However, it was dismissed as "faulty plumbing." Wells Fargo issued a statement regarding Prudhomme's unfortunate death.

"[We're] deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well-supported during this difficult time. We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce and are reviewing our own internal procedures after this event. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event."