North Carolina Groom Shot And Killed Outside Wedding In Front Of Bride

Tyrek Burton, 37, was living the best day of his life. He married her partner after being together for 16 years. However, a day of celebration quickly turned into a day of tragedy. The father-of-four was shot dead by a complete stranger just outside his wedding reception venue and right in front of his wife in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Police arrived at the scene where the murder took place. Reportedly, at around 8:45 p.m., the suspect shot Burton up to 15 times after Burton briefly left the wedding reception venue to fetch something. According to the family, the unidentified man who shot Burton accused him of cutting him off while driving.

According to The Mirror, Brittany Burton, Tyrek's sister, said that his brother responded to the man by saying: "Who was in the car? Who just passed him at the stop sign? If I did, I'm sorry." Moments later, the man murdered Burton.

"My brother didn't know this man at all, They never met," said Brittany. "He didn't ask him what his name was. They never shook hands. This was a complete random stranger, and he shot him in cold blood." Brittany can't begin to comprehend how such a thing could happen on a day as important as Burton's wedding. "It was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life, and it turned into something tragic," she said.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting Burton and police are currently investigating. Burton's family appeals to the public for any information that may lead to the suspect's arrest.

A Great Man And Father

Meanwhile, Burton's sister-in-law, Nysheria Holloway, talked to WRAL. She described how Burton was a great father and a great partner for his sister. "He stepped up to be a father figure in my two oldest nieces' lives because their dad wasn't involved," said Holloway. "He moved them away from Roxboro, secured a stable job, and was building a future with my sister."

After the murder took place, Keisha Satterfield, Tyrek Burton's cousin, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral costs and support Burton's wife and children. "On Saturday October 12, 2024 my cousin married the love of his life, on one of the happiest days of his life to tragically be cut short due to road rage that ended in gun violence," reads the description.

"Unexpected losses can cause immense stress and pressure on families. Your donation will help cover expenses and provide support for Tyrek's family during this difficult time. Please help us ensure that his family receives the care they need."