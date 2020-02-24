Nordstrom Sold Pairs of Dirty Jeans for $425

You just can't make this stuff up, folks. Back in 2017, high end retailer Nordstrom made headlines for one of their newest products, which had many of us rolling our eyes.

The store began selling the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans. But these are no regular pair of pants. They are intentionally distressed and have "a crackled, caked-on muddy coating."

Sure, sometimes it's worth spending a pretty penny on a pair of pants that will last you a long time. That's why so many people live and die by Wrangler jeans. But this is taking things a little too far. It would be one thing if these were at least stylish looking. But they really do just look like jeans that were stripped off after a mudding trip.

The arguable fashion statement drew ire from Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe, who wears pants that are very similar to these. But they actually got dirty from enduring manual labor.

"The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren't pants," Rowe argued on Facebook. "They're not even fashion. They're a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic -- not iconic."

READ MORE: Map Shows Highest and Lowest Paying Jobs in Every State

Nordstrom hasn't had much to say about the backlash. But I have a feeling this is one product that probably won't be a best seller.

This article was originally published in 2017.

oembed rumble video here