Here's Our Top Picks From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Happening Now

Nordstrom's anniversary sale is finally here -- and if you're a beauty and fashion lover, you know it's one of the best sales the brand holds all year. From July 15th to July 31st, you'll find deep discounts on some of the most coveted designer and luxury goods. And trust us: there's a lot, so when you first check out the site, it can feel overwhelming. Nordstrom's discounts come in expansive categories from shoes, purses, bags, and watches -- and include everything from hair tools to home finds. So we've done some of the work for you to curate the best deals and must-haves that need to be on your radar. One of our biggest tips for parsing through the sale: don't just shop for the season. It's tempting to want to snag shorts, sandals, and dresses during the summer, but we think it's best to think ahead. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has better discounts on classic jackets, leather goods, boots, and items that you'll be happy you grabbed once it gets cold out. Another tip: check out their exclusive sets. This is where you'll find an exciting array of beauty products from Anastasia Beverly Hills to Charlotte Tilbury. Our final tip: instead of buying something because it's a designer name, we suggest snagging products you've wanted for a long time, or classics finds you know will never go out of style. Think: Straight cut jeans from top brands, well-made leather purses you'll have for years to come, and high-end candles for a cozy night at home. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is one of the best of the year, so check out our must-have finds below:

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the best in the eyebrow business, and this set has two of its cult-favorite brow pencils (one with an ultra-fine tip to fill in sparse areas, another with a thicker tip to create your shape), plus a clear brow gel to set things in place. It's under $40, and one of the best deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Charlotte Tilbury's famous Pillow Talk lip color was beloved by celebs and models for years, and now you can snag it in an all-in-one kit. The rosy-brown nude looks good on most skin tones, and this set comes with a matte lipstick, a lip liner, and a moisturizing lip tint made with hyaluronic acid.

Another classic choice, this NARS blush has a universal pinky-peach color with flecks of gold to add a lit-from-within glow. This exclusive comes with two full-size powders that are well worth the price: this has been my favorite blush for years, and I use it alone or on top of cream blush for a long-lasting look.

A more affordable blow dry tool that works great -- but won't cost you as much as a Dyson -- is the Drybar Single Shot Brush. It's a heated round brush that creates the look of a professional blow dry with ease. This set comes with said brush and some other essential products from Drybar's high-quality haircare line: detangler, heat protectant, finishing spray, and dry shampoo.

A new pair of quality running shoes or sneakers is always a good buy during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale -- and this one from adidas is a comfortable, classic choice. It's cushioned to absorb impact and contains a removable insole.

This slipper from popular brand UGG has a durable rubber sole for quick walks with the dog or to the mailbox, and is made with genuine shearling and leather. It's a comfortable find you'll wear for years to come.

These classic rainboots offer a modern upgrade with a speckled platform heel, but the rubber latex boot from Hunter will keep your feet dry from puddles and rain storms all year long.

A classic for weddings, happy hours, and nights out, this pebbled leather crossbody bag has gold hardware and will go with so many outfits. It has a zippered middle pocket and two side pockets to fit essentials like your phone, lipstick, and a wallet.

This four-pack of candles from high-end luxury brand Diptyque will make a great gift for yourself, or snag a set for a birthday or housewarming. It comes with four candles in Tuberose, Berries, Mimosa, and Roses.

This snap front coat from Ralph Lauren is absolutely perfect for fall -- and once the crisp air rolls around, you'll be so happy that you invested in this quality piece for a tailgating event or a brisk walk outside.

Another great pick from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, these high-waisted jeans have straight legs and low stretch for a '90s feel (which is technically called vintage now, but as a '90s kid I refuse). They'll look great with a white or black T-shirt for the summer, and then you can throw a leather jacket over them once the weather gets cooler.

These faux leather leggings are a favorite for a reason: the pull-on style has a contoured waistband for additional comfort, and no center seam so they'll look like real leather. They're machine-washable, too.

A must-have from athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, this dress is great for everything from errands to a work out (and then brunch afterwards!). It has adjustable straps, a scoop-neck, and built-in shorts. It's lined so it won't be see-through, and comes in a light green and a beige color. It's made of recycled nylon and elastane, so it has a bit of stretch for extra comfort.