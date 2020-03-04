Song Premiere: Noah Smith Searches for Redemption on 'Cigarettes and Jesus'

Cincinnati, Ohio singer-songwriter Noah Smith sings about finding faith everywhere, from the honky-tonks to the church pew, on country-rocker "Cigarettes and Jesus."

Smith, a worship leader at his local church, says the song is inspired by his own life and all the times he's found God in unexpected places.

"'Cigarettes and Jesus' is a story about the daily lives of working class people, working for the weekend, making it to Saturday night and ultimately getting up on Sunday morning searching for redemption," Smith tells Wide Open Country. "Still to this day I help lead worship at my local church. It's a small little church in Ohio. There's been plenty of times we've been on the road on Saturday night playing a smokey honky tonk or beer joint somewhere a few hundred miles away and I still find my way to the church pew on Sunday morning. There's been plenty of times I never made it as well."

"We all burn both ends of the candle. Out late on a Saturday night and up early for Sunday service. It's a common reality in most of our lives. We aren't out doing 'bad' things all the time but we get a little wild, and if we really are living life right, with our good friends and good music involved, what else can you expect then for things to get a little out of hand. Us humans are a rowdy bunch," Smith continues. "From the dark to the light he is always there with us. On the good days and the bad.

This song speaks to the fact that no matter how bad we want to run from Him it's really not up to us. He keeps us right where he wants us, just enough so that we know we can't do it on our own. That's really been true about my life. I haven't lived a hard life but I haven't lived a perfect life either. I have learned that I can't do it on my own. The redemption is coming back to Jesus. Every single time."

Listen to "Cigarettes and Jesus" below.

