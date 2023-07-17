Nicole Kidman Defends Viral Miniskirt Magazine Cover

Not even the fashionable Nicole Kidman's outfit choices are immune to memes. She learned this in 2022, when the miu miu micro-mini skirt and belted bralette she wore for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue netted the wrong kind of attention from certain corners of the internet.

In an interview with fellow Australian-turned-Tinseltown notable Baz Lurman for Vogue Australia, Kidman owned her polarizing fashion choice.

As Kidman revealed, the change from an outfit pre-selected by others for the shoot was her idea.

"[Stylist Katie Grand] was like 'You're willing to wear that? And I said, 'Wear it? I'm begging you to wear it'," Kidman said.

Kidman revisited the topic recently for Australian magazine Stellar.

"I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them 'teenage choices' because I just don't ever think of consequences," Kidman said. "Part of my brain just doesn't think like that. I just go, 'Oh, I'm going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.' Or, 'Oh my God, yeah, I'd love to do that. I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried."

Other stars followed Kidman's lead, with Zendaya and Hailey Bieber among those to rock the Miuccia Prada spring/summer 2022 collection selection without nearly as much criticism.

As for the naysayers, Kidman has no time for that noise.

"Don't tell me, I don't really want to know —it will stop me doing what I want to do. There are times when you hear things and you go, 'Oh my gosh, that's really hurtful,'" she explained.

"Because you can't be under a rock," she continued. "But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you're just closed off and you can't step anywhere."