Extras Needed for Nicole Kidman Movie Being Filmed in Nashville

If you've ever wanted to appear in a movie with Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, here's your chance. The upcoming thriller Holland, Michigan, starring Kidman, is filming in Nashville, Tenn. and the film crew is currently searching for extras ranging from 3 to 75 years old.

Nashville WSMV reports that the background work pays $175 per day. You must be available for 12 hours per day and be local to middle Tennessee. Interviews begin on Feb. 13 and production begins on Feb. 21. If you're interested in being a background actor, you can apply here.

Deadline reports that the film, which Kidman is producing, is based on a script by Andrew Sodroski and "involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent." AMC queen Nicole Kidman, shady midwestern secrets and thrilling twists? Sign me up.

Kidman is also set to appear in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, which centers on a real-life CIA program. Kidman will portray CIA operative Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor at the CIA. According to her character description, Meade "must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."

The series also stars Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldaña, Cruz Manuelos, Dave Annable, Stephanie Nur and LaMonica Garrett.

Kidman recently starred in 2021 television series Nine Perfect Strangers, the 2021 film Being the Ricardos and 2022's The Northman.

The Moulin Rouge! and The Hours star is, of course, one half of a Nashville power couple. The actor has been married to country superstar Keith Urban since 2006.

