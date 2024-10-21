Nicole Arbour Shares Cryptic Post Comparing Jelly Roll To Diddy— What Is She Talking About?

Being compared to Diddy may have once been a compliment, but it's a pretty low accusation these days. The rapper's crimes are numerous. But that's exactly what comedian Nicole Arbour implied about Jelly Roll.

On X, she wrote, "You know I'm telling the truth. Karmas gonna get him, and I bet they'll find baby oil in his place too." She also shared an image of Jelly Roll's page, and it appears that the singer has blocked her on the social media platform.

In the comments, she wrote, "He's a level 10 creep." She also wrote, "ANd Changed to what? lol He's a thug running a new operation."

So what's going on? Well, first off, I want to note that Jelly Roll doesn't have anything to do with Diddy. There's no allegations against the singer and to imply that is wrong. In fact, Jelly Roll previously opened up about refusing to meet the rapper after getting a bad vibe.

"And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah,' and went and got back in the car," Jelly Roll said. "I don't know what it was, and I made a joke at first, 'you don't wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed...' And nobody thought that was funny... When we were walking, I was like, I don't know. Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, 'I don't even know if that's a picture I want.'"

Jelly Roll And Nicole Arbour

So why did Arbour call out Jelly Roll? Well, the two apparently have beef. I'll do my best to explain. But two years ago, Arbour allegedly shared messages between herself and Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO on TikTok. I say allegedly because the original video is no longer on her page, but someone screen recorded and shared to Reddit.

Arbour appeared on Bunnie's podcast, but afterwards, drama around Arbour's exes Tommy Vext and Ryan Upchurch surfaced. The podcast appearance got canned. Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll ended up taking Vext's and Upchurch's side of things allegedly, and Bunnie XO allegedly claimed that Arbour was lying about certain abuse allegations regarding the two men.

Since then, Arbour claimed that Jelly Roll publicly screamed at her and that he had derailed her debut album by pressuring a producer. The video allegedly shows the encounter between Jelly Roll and her as well as texts from the producer.

Again this is several years old, but it appears Arbour still has bad feelings about it all.