Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon

Police have arrested Nicolas Cage's son Weston for assault with a deadly weapon. Police took the actor into custody on Wednesday morning, according to Page Six.

Apparently, the actual incident happened months ago. According to a spokesperson, it happened back in April. However, it took until now for police to get around to arrest Cage's son. A reason wasn't given for the delay. However, police reported that the arrest was related to a mental breakdown that Weston had. During the incident, he allegedly struck his mother, Christina Fulton.

During this time, Fulton appeared significantly injured. Photos showed her going about Los Angeles with both a black eye as well as bruising on her face. Reportedly, assaulting his mother is what landed him on the police's radar. He and his mother got in a verbal argument that led to a fight. Following the incident, police were looking for Weston.

Fulton reportedly tried to calm down her son. However, he allegedly snapped and struck his mother. After the police were called, Weston fled the scene. He returned to his mother's house to avoid the cops. Afterwards, his mother tried to clear up what was going on.

Weston Allegedly Attacked Mother

"On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis," she reportedly said. "Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience."

Fulton concluded, "I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs."

Meanwhile, family said that they knew Weston would be arrested. However, "needless to say, it is a very big shock." After the arrest, Cage's son made bond and left jail. Cage reportedly paid for his bond.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Fulton said, "My client has fully cooperated with the investigation and supports any decision made by law enforcement after they independently examined the evidence and the facts. This is a criminal matter and my client is simply a victim and witness."