Nick Cannon, Who Fathered 12 Children, Says He Insured His Private Parts For An Insane Amount

Nick Cannon is protecting his "most valuable body part." The actor has insured his private parts for an absolutely insane amount. Turns out his family jewels are actually worth the price of actual jewels.

He revealed that he managed to get insurance on his private parts for $10 million. Talk about an insurance policy! But given the fact he's already had 12 kids, why did he feel the need to have such a large insurance coverage? Well, Cannon recently explained his reasoning, and truthfully I still don't get it.

"I had to insure my most valuable assets," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, 'Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.'" However, he wanted to make it clear that he's not necessarily planning on having a 13th kid.

"[I'm] just making sure nothing goes wrong," he shared. This comes after he shared on Instagram that he was insuring his private parts. "It's official!" Cannon wrote in the post, shared last month. "I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage."

Nick Cannon's Children

Cannon has so many children that they haven't even all shared the same room yet. Cannon revealed that all of his kids haven't gotten together.

"As much as that may be a wish of mine, I've got to respect that's not a wish of everyone's," Cannon told People. "I think that we'll get there. One of the things I've witnessed from some of my elders in the game, once the children get of age to make their own decisions, it'll happen."

Cannon revealed that right now his baby mamas have custody, and it's their decision. He said, "Because they're currently under their mothers' jurisdiction, I'm trying to play by the moms' rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we'll have established a strong enough relationship that they'll want to come hang out with me."

In particular, Cannon wants to reveal the extent of his family to his 9-year-old Rise Messiah. He just doesn't know how to approach it yet.

"I think right now is the time to start having, and this has been a family debate, about when to have the full and honest discussion with the six-year-old because he's a genius," he said. "I think he's kind of already figured it out. He knows he has other siblings. Even within his own house, he's not an only child. He knows about his older siblings. He's been around the younger ones. He's been around them, just nobody talks about it. It's not like, 'This is your brother or your sister.'"