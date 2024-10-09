Nicholas Pryor, ‘Risky Business’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Dies At 89

It's a sad day for movie and TV viewers alike. Nicholas Pryor, star of Risky Business as well as Beverly Hills, 90210, has died. He was 89.

According to his agent, Susan Tolar Walters, Pryor passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Pryor had a career that spanned decades, first appearing in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1961.

He wouldn't have his true breakout role until he played Tom Cruise's father in 1983's Risky Business. He also later starred in Collateral Damage, Doctor Sleep, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1. Over on the TV side of things, Pryor starred A. Milton Arnold from 1994 to 1997 on Beverly Hills, 90210. He later appeared in Nashville, The Outsider, and NYPD Blue. He also starred in General Hospital and Port Charles as well.

Fans Mourn Nicholas Pryor

Jon Lindstrom paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

"It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor. Nick was an Actor's actor, and an exceptional friend," he wrote

"He was my friend. One of the best I've ever had," Lindstrom continued. "He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles. And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal."

Other fans also paid tribute as well. One wrote, "I beg you (if you haven't already) to see the motion picture Smile (1975)! So many great performances in it, including from this man, actor Nicholas Pryor! RIP."

Another wrote, "So sad to hear that Nicholas Pryor (Chancellor Arnold) passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful actor and such a big part of the 90210 College years. Mr Pryor was 89." Another wrote, "Rest in Peace, character actor Nicholas Pryor. He wasn't a household name but if you've watched a lot of movies and TV shows, you've definitely seen him a few times. His career spanned nearly 70 years."

Yet another wrote, "RIP Nicholas Pryor, 89. He was the dad in Risky Business & Less Than Zero ... and he really shouldn't have had that 2nd cup of coffee in Airplane!"