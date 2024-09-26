Crane Operator Visits Family, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Imagine going home to visit your family and leaving with a hefty $1 million lottery prize! That is exactly what happened to a fortunate crane operator named Nicholas Foxx. He sure had a lucky day when he purchased a lottery ticket and won big, like, really big. This was a life-changer for him.

Foxx was utterly flabbergasted by his winnings. No wonder! Just about anyone would be.

We were curious about what led up to his huge windfall. This is the story.

Nicholas Foxx, Of Roanoke, Virginia, Was Visiting His Family In Altavista

He Went Into A Mini Mart While He Was There

Per a Virginia Lottery press release dated September 19, 2024, Foxx stopped into the A1 Mini Mart in Altavista. He wanted to purchase an energy beverage. He also bought some lottery scratch tickets. When he scratched one of them - a 20X the Money ticket - Foxx saw that he had won $1 million.

He could not believe his eyes. Foxx said, "I thought I was reading it wrong! You don't know anyone who's hit the Lottery for that amount of money!"

An important choice awaited Foxx. He had to decide whether to take the whole million spread out over three decades, or a lump sum cash payout of $625,000 before taxes. Foxx opted for the latter.

The store that sold Foxx his winning ticket gets $10,000 from the Lottery. So everybody walks away happy.

K-12 Education In Virginia Reportedly Benefits From Lottery Funds

The Virginia Lottery Raised Hundreds Of Millions For Education In Fiscal Year 2024

Per the Lottery press release, "Mr. Foxx bought the ticket in Campbell County, which received more than $8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education...."

What Will Nicholas Foxx Do With His Money?

That Question Must Be On People's Minds

Well, everyone will still have to wonder about that. Foxx seems to be shrewdly playing his cards close to the vest, as they say.

The Virginia Lottery press release and a People story did not mention whether Foxx has any specific thoughts yet about how he will spend the money. However, per ndtv.com, "When asked about his plans for the windfall, he chose to keep his intentions private."