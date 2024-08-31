NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Breaks Silence About Tragic Death In Emotional Tribute

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife is speaking out about his tragic passing. He and his brother Matthew died while biking. An alleged drunk driver hit the pair on Thursday.

In two social media posts, Meredith Gaudreau honored the NHL star as both a husband and a father. Gaudreau's wife said he made her the luckiest person in the world.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much," she began the caption of the first post. "You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

She included photos of Gaudreau alongside their two children and a photo of herself with her husband. There was also a photo of Johnny at his most recent birthday. These images showed their sweet moments together as a couple.

In a second post, Gaudreau's wife honored who he was as a father.

"The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment," she wrote, adding, "Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa's eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy."

Gaudreau's Team Honors Him

Meanwhile, The Columbus Blue Jackets also honored the late NHL player.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player. But more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," their statement read. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

Gaudreau's brother Matthew also died in the tragic incident. Gaudreau team continued in the emotional post.

"Johnny played the game with great joy. Which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound. But pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him," the Blue Jackets' statement continued

They wrote, "Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve."