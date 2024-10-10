NFL Players Try To Sing Carrie Underwood And They Really Shouldn’t Quit Their Day Jobs

It's great to be game to try new things. That's a good way to expand your horizons and break out of your cushy little comfort zone. But when a bunch of NFL players cheekily tried to sing like Carrie Underwood, well, the results were less than spectacular, although the effort was certainly there! Take a listen on X

Some members of the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers decided to raise their voices in song in an attempt to emulate Underwood, per Taste Of Country. Her rendition of the famous Sunday Night Football song, "Waiting for Sunday Night," is an all-out, no-holds-barred performance for the ages. Few singers could equal or surpass it. Yet these gridiron greats made a brave pass at it anyway!

Did they get the ball through the goalposts, so to speak? Let's see!

They Should Hang On To Their Helmets And Cleats Rather Than Take Singing Gigs!

The Players Had Some Really Good-Natured Fun Trying To Imitate Carrie Underwood, Though

The results were pretty mixed. Some did actually try to sing the lyrics. One kind of read them. Some went solo, others paired up. They do deserve points for trying. Per the outlet, "Have to give the guys credit here, as they did their best, and Carrie is a very tough act to follow."

The Cowboys and the Steelers in a week 5 showdown! ?? @carrieunderwood pic.twitter.com/8arIcv0M9E — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2024

Pink And Faith Hill Are Among Carrie Underwood's Predecessors

Pink was the first singer to perform the Sunday Night Football song. (Here's a fun trivia fact - this early version "was based on Joan Jett's 'I Hate Myself for Loving You.'") Pink just did it for a single season. In 2007, Faith Hill began doing the singing honors.

Underwood was next up. The song was changed quite a bit back then, but the iteration we have now sure does get the action started on the right note!

Carrie Underwood Is Compensated Very Handsomely For Doing The Song

Hint - It's More Than You Can Probably Imagine

She reportedly gets $1 million for each airing of the song before the games. So, for the whole NFL season, that is a whopping $18 million, per the U.S. Sun.