News Station Roasted For Failing To Stop A-List Actor Walking By

News sites typically foam at the mouth when they spot a celebrity walking a shoot, right? Well, poor WCVB Channel 5 caught Emmy-winning Zendaya taking a stroll with her mother and didn't notice a thing. What makes it even funnier is that those around her did.

On December 1, the local Boston network was showing footage of the festivities as the Christmas season enters full swing. They were recording the popular shopping district on Newbury St where they captured the popular actress.

A user on TikTok showcased the hilarious blunder, captioning the post, "WCBV Channel 5 shooting b-roll and not clocking they got Zendaya."

The comments are quick to make fun of the station and the mistake. "Zendaya accidentally being on local news is hilarious," writes one.

The fact that she's just casually on a walk w her mom too ??," chimes another.

The news station were quickly alerted of their mistake, and made to correct it.

Boston News Channel Corrects Themselves By Pointing Out Zendaya

In a segment labelled "Eye Poppers" the very next day, WCBV highlighted and corrected their slip-up.

They showed the footage again, this time labeling the footage "Star Studded Stroll."

"If you watched News Center 5 at six last night, you might have noticed a very familiar face during one of our stories," a news anchor began.

They proceeded to point out Zendaya in the footage, holding onto her mom, Claire Stoermer. They appeared to be enjoying the festivities together, as unaware of the cameras and the cameras were unaware of them.

It turns out Zendaya is in Boston for more than quality time with her mother.

She's hit The Hub for her new film, The Drama featuring Robert Pattinson. Both actors were seen on-set in Massachusetts, as reported by Boston.com. It seems she's taking advantage of the location by spending time with her mom this holiday season.

I'm sure the folks at WCBV Channel 5 will survey their footage a little closer from now on to not miss another A-Lister walking by their lenses.