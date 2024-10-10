News Crew Nearly Crushed By Tree Covering Hurricane Milton After On-Air Segment Ended
Photo By X/@JoeKinseyexp
One Fox News crew ended up being supremely lucky. In the middle of covering Hurricane Milton, Robert Ray, a weather correspondent, and his team were on the ground level in the thick of the Category 3 storm. Just after wrapping a segment up, a tree fell, almost crushing the entire team. This happened about half an hour before Hurricane Milton officially made landfall in Florida.

"I had just gotten done with a live report, where I was showing the Manatee River, which is right beyond this tree, walked to my vehicle, looked at my phone," Ray recounted. "All of a sudden, boom, the whole tree comes down and partially goes into the vehicle." The madman even reported on the tree falling while standing within it. It takes a certain degree of dedication.

"I am so glad you are safe and well, I wanted to thank you so much for your coverage. My mother and I were on the edge of our seats wondering if you would get absolutely blown away like some looney tunes character. I have not seen better tv. This is peak," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user emphasized. ...An interesting observation considering Ray and his team nearly died, but it's also the internet we're talking about.

Many people are commending Ray's sheer will and upbeat attitude. Honestly, I have to agree! I don't think I'd be quite as chipper if a tree nearly killed me while I was dutifully going above and beyond the call of duty at work. I'm not saying that Ray should demand a raise after his coverage of Hurricane Milton, but...

"This guy (Robert Ray) either is crazy or very brave, or maybe both! Time for that lifeline harness tethered to a light post, so we don't lose him. Godspeed, Robert," another user comments. Maybe Ray is a secret daredevil who lives for the thrill of an experience like that. ...Couldn't be me, but I can live vicariously through his hurricane-related misadventures! That's what it takes to be a good weather correspondent!

