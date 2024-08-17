Newlywed Couple & Bride's Mom Killed by 500 Pound Tubes on Semi-Truck

Tragedy strikes this newlywed couple's family in a freak accident in Colorado.

Recently, Newlywed couple Ruben Rodriguez and Juliana Rodriguez-Plata drive on I-70 near Denver, Colorado. The bride's parents, Luz Melba Martinez and Carlos Joaquin Plata, and the couple's 1 year old son also ride along in the car with them.

Ruben and Juliana had just married each other only 4 days earlier. Moreover, the parents travel from Colombia to witness the events unfold with the rest of the family. The intention was for the newlywed couple and the rest of the family to head up to the mountains together afterwards. However,

Newlywed Couple and The Bride's Mom Pass Away in Freak Accident After Marriage

Wheat Ridge police report a sudden, tragic accident on the highway. A semi-truck flips over, spilling 100 tubes into ongoing traffic. Each of them weighs 500 pounds, debris scattering all over the highway. It strikes at least 6 cars, including the ride with the newlywed couple and their family.

The couple and the bride's mother pass away as a result of the accident. Thankfully, the father and the 1 year old baby were taken to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries. Additionally, the semi-truck driver also stays in the hospital afterwards.

Currently, police are investigating if this accident warrants criminal charges or not. This way, they can assess whether the accident is truly an accident or a result of negligence from the driver. Moreover, it could also be the fault of those who load the truck up. However, it will take a while as debris is spread all over the highway.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family mourns the loss of the newlywed couple. Janell Rodriguez, Ruben's sister-in-law, details their love story and what was next for them. "They were setting goals early for their kid, possibly have more children together and just had a normal life and just getting to begin their love story," she tells reporters.

In the meantime, the rest of the family posts a GoFundMe for people to support funeral arrangements. Currently, they sit at $37,672 out of their $95,000 goal.