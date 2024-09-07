Newlywed Couple Allegedly Kills Groomsman on Wedding Day

Usually, a marriage ceremony is supposed to be a beautiful thing. Two people committing the rest of their lives with each other in loving matrimony. Then, celebrations would ring high and the newlywed couple go on a honeymoon afterwards. However, this isn't the case for the pair of James Shirah and Savanah Collier. Their beautiful day turns deadly very quickly.

Recently, police charge a newlywed couple in the death of one of their groomsmen. Authorities say the groom commands an SUV and runs over groomsman Terry Taylor Jr. in Flint, Michigan on their wedding day. Apparently, the pair get into a fiery argument after the wedding. Then, Shirah's temper flares up and he gets behind the wheel of his SUV. Afterwards, James floors it on the gas pedal and tramples Terry in the process.

Newlywed Couple Run Over and Kill Groomsman On Their Wedding Day, According to Police

Furthermore, the police report reads that the newlywed couple's wedding takes place at a pizzeria. However, the argument and vehicular manslaughter takes place at James and Savanah's home. They promptly leave the scene as well and don't report anything to the police until the next day. Consequently, police initially struggle to tie the pieces together and unravel how the situation happens.

Currently, the primary aggressor James stays in jail without bond. However, police only charge newlywed Savanah as an accessory and she posts bond soon after.

Currently, groomsman Terry leaves behind his pregnant wife Nikki Robinson and three children after his tragic murder. Now, she's trying to pick up the pieces and honor his memory with a funeral. Her GoFundMe currently stands at $2,655 with a goal of $5,000.

The aftermath of this sudden, tragic incident leaves county prosecutor David Leyton in absolute shock. "I've never seen anything quite like this," he says of the newlywed couple's crime. "I've seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding."