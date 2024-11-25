New York Tourist Causes Deadly Wreck By Taking Picture Of Welcome To Florida Sign

Recently, the Florida Highway Patrol revealed the arrest of a man who caused a car crash that killed four children.

Marvin Redondo Funes, 25, was arrested on November 2 for a crime he committed last year. He is facing "4 counts of Culpable Negligence involving the death of 4 juveniles and numerous other criminal and civil charges," according to the FHP X account.

On July 1, 2023, Funes was driving with his girlfriend, a niece, and three nephews according to the criminal complaint. His car had capacity for only three passengers in the back, but four of them were squeezed in. Only one wore a seatbelt.

Funes was driving from New York to Florida. Upon passing the Georgia-Florida border, he allegedly slowed the car down to take a good picture of the "Welcome To Florida" sign. He had apparently slowed the car down to 1 to 2 miles per hour, which is essentially a stand still.

Four Children Dead After Man Slows Down Car On Highway

A car that was behind them either couldn't react in time or didn't see the near-stationary car and rear-ended them. Three of the four children in the back were pronounced dead at the scene. First responders rushed the fourth child to the hospital, although they later died.

It's unclear which child was rushed to hospital.

Funes and his girlfriend were unharmed in the crash.

According to the GoFundMe page presumably set up by family members, three of the children are known to be very young, ranging from 10 to 14 years old.

It's unclear why it took a year for the suspect to be apprehended.

Funes was arrested in New York and extradited to Florida on November 2. He currently resides in Nassau County Jail on a $270,016 bond. He is next due in court December 6.

It's possible that it merely took the police some time to find suspect. Given the nature of what happened, however, that's unlikely.

Not many details have been shared about the event, what happened, and what steps the police took following the crash.