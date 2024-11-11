New York Politician Paralyzed From Chest Down After Horse Accident

Michael Grimm, a former US marine and Staten Island politician has fallen off a horse, and become paralyzed from the chest down in an accident. In any other country, this would be a case of using the public healthcare his lifetime of military and public service had paid for, but in the US this could spell financial ruin and disaster.

While riding his polo pony during a game, a terrible accident threw him, resulting in spinal damage. This terrible situation has left him unable to move from the chest down. Damage of this type is incredibly delicate and requires serious medical attention. It is unlikely he will be able to move again.

The 54-year-old man dedicated his life to serving his country. From 1989 he served in the military for almost nine years, before transferring to the FBI. The paralyzed politician then took a brief stint in finance before moving on to politics. He eventually ran for congressman in Staten Island and succeeded.

After a life of working in politics, and fighting for his country, he is now left to beg for the funds that may save his life.

A GoFundMe As A Last Resort For The Paralyzed Politician

Michael Grimm has been moved to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation. This hospital is known for helping Christopher Reeve after a similar incident. The hospital specializes in these cases. However, like most healthcare in the United States, it is cripplingly expensive.

Despite an illustrious career, he will still need help and support. A GoFundMe has been set up by family and friends in order to foot the medical bills. They could easily run to the millions of dollars to save the paralyzed politician.

In a desperate plea, the GoFundMe reads "He has been in the most devastating of situations, and through the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously threaded the needle to survive. Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars. For a man who has dedicated his life to helping others, we now humbly ask that you give generously to help him." It is tragic to see the ex-politician, paralyzed and unsupported by the system he laid his life on the line to protect.

Too many times we cover stories of hospitalizations in which the only place people have to turn is charity. Medical bills in the US are astronomical and can leave generations in debt and unable to survive.