New York Model And Family Held Hostage In Shack Infested With Scorpions And Snakes

A model based in New York City, alongside her family, was kidnapped and held hostage at gunpoint in Brazil last Wednesday. Now, a recent report says scorpions and snakes were crawling throughout the small shack the criminals held them inside.

An armed gang ambushed Luciana Curtis, alongside her photographer husband Henrique Gendre, and her 11-year-old, just one of her two children. The 47-year-old model was born in Sao Paulo but now lives in New York with her husband and two daughters.

Curtis is well known for modeling for brands like Victoria's Secret and H&M. She also appeared on magazine covers for Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire, and she won the 1993 Brazilian final for Supermodel of the World.

A Harrowing Hostage Situation

This harrowing incident occurred on November 27 after the three family members left a Sao Paulo restaurant. Specifically, in the neighborhood Alto do Lapa, according to Gazeta De S.Paulo.

While the eldest child decided to not attend the dinner, armed criminals held the model and her family hostage at gunpoint. According to the police statement, the culprits forced them into the family's car and made them drive to a wooden shack in Brasilandia.

As displayed in photos from a Brazilian show, the shack only contained a mattress, a sink, and a toilet. The latest report since the ordeal also claimed there were scorpions and snakes inside the shack.

Once inside, the criminals forced the family to transfer cash to them from their bank accounts. They also stole their SUV worth $33,000, the authorities mentioned.

After 12 horrifying hours overnight, the gang finally freed the family. The three soon went to get help from locals.

During this time, the eldest child had reported their family missing to relatives. Now with the cops involved, they began searching for the rest of the family.

Although the family is now safe, the latest report with the snakes and scorpions makes the situation all the more distressing. The authorities are continuing to look for these criminals, and plan to charge them for robbery, kidnapping, and extortion.

So far, the police managed to find a charred car in Vila Penteado. They are now investigating it in case it was the family's stolen car.