New York Man Got Drunk, Killed His Buddy, Then Texted A Handyman To Clean It Up

A Long Island man, Jeremy Allen, 43, allegedly murdered 43-year-old Christopher Hahn after an alcohol-fueled dispute that ended up with Allen stabbing Hahn in the face and neck. Afterward, Allen contacted a local handyman to help him clean up the murder scene, but the handyman called the police instead.

According to Newsday, Allen and Hahn were drinking buddies and, during the day of the murder, were drinking together after they originally planned to attend a meeting for alcoholics. However, after the drinks were starting to make their effect on both, Allen and Hahn got into a heated argument that got worse and worse.

Reportedly, around midnight, Allen started beating Hahn for hours, according to prosecutors. Once Hahn was defenseless due to the incessant beatdown, Allen dragged him to his patio and continued to beat him with a baseball bat. Finally, Allen picked up a knife and stabbed Hahn in the face and neck, with footage of the murder being captured by Allen's home surveillance camera.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Elena Tomaro stated during the case's proceeding that the footage in question was "brutal and heinous to watch."

A Gruesome Scene

After the alleged stabbing, Allen covered the body with a tarp and called a local handyman to help him clean up the scene. When the handyman arrived, he was horrified by what he encountered. According to Tomaro, Allen told the handyman: "Now you can't leave. Now you have to help clean up the house."

However, the handyman didn't react like any other person would under the circumstances. He allegedly told Allen that he needed to buy some bleach to help him clean up the murder scene. That was a lie. He instead called Southampton Town Police who later arrested Allen and declared Hahn dead at the scene.

While Allen's defense attorney believes Allen may have acted defensively, Allen has had a long history with the lay. Not only has Allen been convicted several times for multiple DUIs, but was previously arrested after attempting to purchase a shotgun despite his criminal convictions. Moreover, Jeremy Allen has a pending rape case which involves a minor under the age of 15.