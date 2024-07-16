New Video Shows Just How Close Donald Trump Was to Being Shot and Killed

Former President Donald Trump came very close to dying during his Pennsylvania rally. Now, a new video is showing just how close he came.

In the middle of his speech, a bullet whizzed by Trump's head. It grazed his ear. The politician then hit the ground as Secret Service converged on top of him. Now, an AI visualization analyzed Trump's head movements and showed how a split second movement saved his life.

The post read, "Watch as new visualization analysis captures the exact moment when Donald Trump narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident during the Butler, Pennsylvania rally that happened last Saturday evening. Trump recounted how he turned his head at the last moment to glance at illegal immigration statistics displayed on the large Jumbotron, reportedly telling former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, 'That chart that I was looking at saved my life. If I hadn't pointed at it and turned my head to look, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.'"

?#BREAKING: New visualization shows just how close Donald Trump was from losing his life during the Pennsylvania rally.

⁰ ?#Butler | #Pennsylvania⁰

Watch as new visualization analysis captures the exact moment when Donald Trump narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident… pic.twitter.com/Zta6lS6onP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2024

Trump Details Miraculous Survival

Trump himself spoke about how close he came to dying in that moment. He said that he had to turn just right to avoid the bullet. Otherwise, he would be dead.

"The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount," Trump said. "If I only half-turn, it hits the back of the brain. The other way goes right through [the skull]. And because the sign was high, I'm looking up."

The former president said that he wasn't supposed to be there. He said he was a fraction from the bullet striking his head. "I had to be at the exact right angle," Trump said. "Because the thing was an eighth of an inch away. That I would turn exactly at that second, where he [the gunman] wouldn't stop the shot is pretty amazing. Pretty amazing. I'm really not supposed to be here."

Secret Service has also shared details about that day. They actually flagged the shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks as a person of suspicion. However, they said they were unable to locate him. Likewise, local officers flagged him as well on the roof around 30 minutes before the shooting.