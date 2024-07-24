New Video Shows Chaos At Rally After Gunman Takes Shot At Donald Trump

A new video from the deadly Trump Rally shooting shows the immediate aftermath from a different angle. It was a moment of confusion and panic. In the video, someone trains in on the rooftop where Thomas Matthew Crooks was located. Someone shouts that Crooks had a gun as a series of shots ring out.

Five seconds later the final kill shot on Crooks rings out. The shooting triggered mass panic as people ran away from the gunshots. In the aftermath of the shooting Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down. The Secret Service garnered backlash for not stopping the deadly shooting. Previously, they flagged Crooks as a person of suspicion.

"As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse of our agency," she said. "We must learn what happened and I will move heaven and earth to ensure that an incident like July 13th does not happen again."

Cheatle added: "Our agents, officers and support personnel understand that every day we are expected to sacrifice our lives to execute a no fail mission."

Trump Also Speaks On Shooting

Meanwhile, Donald Trump also shared his view point on the matter during the RNC speech.

"In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right, and was ready to begin a further turn, which I'm lucky I didn't, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear," Trump recalled. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that—it can only be a bullet,'—and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood, just blood all over the place. I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground."

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump continued. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

"But that isn't the reason they didn't move—the reason is that they knew I was in serious trouble, they saw all of the blood, and thought I was dead, and they just didn't want to leave me, and you can see that love written all over their faces," he said.