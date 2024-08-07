New Video Sheds Major Details On What Caused Giant Speaker To Crush Mother Of Two During Bike Race

A bike race ended in tragedy for one cyclist. A mother of two died during a bike race in Brazil after a giant speaker crushed her just moments from the finishing line.

Whenever you hear about something like this, you question why. You question why it had to happen and whether there was anything that could have been done to stop it. A new video is shining light on the moments before the accident. 34-year-old Jaiane Oliveira was nearing the end of the race when the accident occurred.

In the video, you can see Oliveira swerve into a sound truck parked alongside the raceway. The truck has a lot of giant speakers stacked on top of it. A six-foot speaker instantly swung down and crushed the cyclist under its weight. Another cyclist ended up flying across the ground following the impact.

Immediately, following the incident, several bystanders rushed to Oliveira's aid. While the managed to remove the speaker, the mother of two's injuries were too great. Emergency services took her to a nearby hospital where she later died from a head injury. The video shows that Oliveira's crash was instantaneous. After crashing into the truck, she never stood a chance.

The video also showed a cyclist too close to Oliveira prior to the accident. The cyclist's close proximity forced Oliveira to swerve into the truck. She leaves behind twin boys and a husband. Authorities are currently investigating the incident. See the video below but note that it is graphic.

[See the video here]

Mother Of Two Dies

Following the accident, event organizers spoke out. "On behalf of the entire Dubai Bikers team, we regret the death of the cyclist, Jaiane Oliveira," the event organizers said, according to reports. "The loss of this special person leaves a deep void in our hearts," the group said in the post. "May the memories and legacy bring comfort and strength."

Meanwhile, several of Oliveira's followers demand justice for the mother of two. One wrote, "I think it's absurd, the title of the matters should be 'cyclist dies after opponent pushes her against soundbox.' Clearly in the video she got PUSHED!"

Another wrote, "The organization unnoticed a sound car with boxes exceeding the width of the car at the height of the cyclists' heads, forming a "guillotine" without at least signaling, in the final stretch of the test. They were left out too, they need to answer for it. Condolences to family and friends Lamentable."