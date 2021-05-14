Stay With Your Whole Crew at This Historic New Orleans Firehouse Turned AirBNB

A whole crew of 14 family members, team mates, co-workers or bachelor/bachelorette party people can stay in a truly unique AirBNB that's conveniently located near the French Quarter if you book this historic firehouse in New Orleans.

"This historic gem is one of New Orleans' most unique vacation lodging properties and one of the most popular places licensed by the City for short-term rentals!," reads the listing's description. "Stay in an authentic historic firehouse while enjoying the modern amenities of this renovated gem. Much of the furniture was updated recently, too."

It's the most-bookmarked AirBNB listing in Louisiana, which should come as no surprise. It's in a gorgeous neighborhood (the Faubourg Marigny) and has all the modern conveniences (central air conditioning for Southern summers, for example).

"Our guests have access to the entire Firehouse, including the granite/stainless kitchen upstairs, the courtyard and the refreshment bar downstairs," continues the listing's description. "Two living/congregation areas (one up/one down) and a dining nook, too! The downstairs even has a new game room, complete with pool table."

The price tag ($908 per night) might surprise some, but keep in mind that this vacation rental's no tiny house, quaint yurt or cozy log cabin. There's 11 beds across seven bedrooms plus seven bathrooms, which should comfortably accommodate 14 people. That money will be spread out between several spenders, making this a way cheaper option than the typical big-city hotel.

Also be mindful that this isn't off-grid. The owners take noise complaints seriously, so the New Orleans firehouse is a spot to wind down after partying elsewhere.

It's one of the more eye-catching listings out there, on par with the Eagle's Nest Treehouse in Kentucky and the potato-shaped living area in Idaho.