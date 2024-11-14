New Mexico Police Make Disturbing Discovery At Residence — 10 Human Skulls

Evidence for "10-20 human skulls" has been found in a residence in Jal, New Mexico.

A press release on November 12 detailed the grizzly findings that may relate to a missing person five years ago. The investigation is still ongoing by Lea County police.

On November 5, an investigator alerted Lea County Sheriff's Office of a very strange happening. A Jal resident had offered Cecil Villanueva a ride in their car. Villanueva carried two bags and proceeded to make "alarming statements and discarded objects from the vehicle, some of which appeared to be human bones."

Officers confirmed the finding of bone fragments outside a convenience store that were confirmed to be human by a pathologist.

Funnily enough, Villanueva was living at a residence associated with rumors of human remains. This prompted police to search the house the next day. They found additional bone fragments, "including portions of a skull and jawbone."

With these startling findings, another, more comprehensive search was warranted. That's when they made their gruesome findings.

At Least 10 Skulls Found In House

On November 9, a forensic anthropologist and a team of investigators searched the residence. There, they found evidence of ten to twenty human skulls.

The skulls have been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for further processing.

In the press release, the Sheriff Office also mentioned that the case is tightly related to a missing person. Angela McManes, who lived near the residence, went missing in 2019.

"Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes, as well as other possible victims," the release stated.

The release ends with a plea to report any potential evidence or tips.

This news has likely brought a lot of distress and turmoil to the family of Angela McManes. Her sister, Kris Kelton, spoke to KOB4 about this new detail. The family know as much as the public does, and they're left with lots of questions and not much closure.

"We don't want to come to any conclusion until we know the final outcome," she told the outlet.