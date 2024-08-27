New Hampshire Convenience Store Uses Opera Music To Discourage Loitering But It Riles Neighbors

You might expect to hear the sweet strains of opera music coming from, say, an auditorium or a theater. Well, if you visit a certain 7-Eleven convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire, you will be treated to the sound of eardrum-crackling opera music issuing from speakers and pouring outside. It is evidently a day-and-night phenomenon.

A nice helping of Pavarotti with your pumpernickel or morning paper, perhaps?

Actually, the idea behind this unexpected dose of culture has nothing to do with spreading the word about the finer, more highbrow aspects of life. You see, its purpose is to discourage loitering in the parking lot. Presumably, anyone tempted to hang around this 7-Eleven won't want to yell to their pals over the loud music and will instead head someplace else.

At least that is the intent. The reality is a bit more messy.

The Music From 7-Eleven Keeps People Living Nearby Up At Night

Some Neighbors Are Pretty Peeved

Per nbcboston.com, "Neighbors were told it was meant to stop people from loitering. While it may be successful in that regard, it has also kept people in the area up at night."

Rather than finding it restful, some feel it's more of a raucous ruckus.

One neighbor reportedly griped, "My 4-year-old is autistic, and she already had a hard time as it is sleeping, so it's been really difficult for us," said Jennifer Pudder. "My hope is that they'll turn it down at night so that people can sleep."

Is It A Strategy Designed To Keep Homeless People Away From This 7-Eleven?

Some Think That It Is

Per ABC WMUR 9, someone living in Manchester claims she requested of 7-Eleven store employees that they halt the bothersome opera music. She said she was allegedly told, "It's their store policy in order to keep the homeless away."

A nearby homeless shelter worker reportedly says she got the same response from 7-Eleven workers.

There Are Reportedly Few Comments From Local Officials Or 7-Eleven About This Opera Music Standoff

Things Seem To Be At An Impasse

NBC10 Boston reportedly approached Manchester's mayor, the Manchester police department, and the manager of the 7-Eleven, who allegedly referred them to the corporate office of 7-Eleven.

There was a comment from Mayor Jay Ruais. He reportedly said, "We still have a few things that we're doing background on."

So do folks just have to grin and hear it?

According to NBC10 Boston, "A Manchester police officer said noise emitting from properties in the city is expected to be at a 'reasonable level' by 10 p.m., but could not go into detail."

The beat goes on!