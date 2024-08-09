New Footage Shows Moment Police Confronted Trump Rally Shooter

A new video has surfaced that's further filling in the timeline around the Trump Rally shooting and attempted assassination of Donald Trump. In a new video, a police officer confronts shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks just prior to the shooting at the rally.

In the video, police hoist up an officer to confront Crooks, interrupting him just seconds prior to the shooting. You can watch the video below. It's a frantic six minutes that opens up several questions. In the video, a police officer confronts Crooks. He immediately jumps down and runs to prepare himself with assault gear and weapons.

The beginning lacks audio but it appears to be just moments prior.

?BOMBSHELL BUTLER, PA BODYCAM FOOTAGE ? New footage just released helps fill in timeline moments before assassin Thomas Crooks opened fire Video shows a police officer being hoisted to the roof of the AGR building, interrupting Crooks just seconds before he started shooting pic.twitter.com/kTUo5sEGXs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2024

Trump Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Trump has spoken out about that day. He said he felt something whiz by his head and felt surprised when he realized that a bullet grazed him.

"In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right, and was ready to begin a further turn, which I'm lucky I didn't, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear," Trump recalled. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that—it can only be a bullet,'—and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down, and my hand was covered with blood, just blood all over the place. I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack, and in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground."

Trump said that he came very close to dying that day.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump continued. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

Meanwhile, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down afterwards.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director," Cheatle wrote.