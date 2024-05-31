New Costco Exec Reveals If Chain Is Changing Price Of $1.50 Hot Dog Amid Inflation

Costco is one of the nation's most charming wholesale stores. It's like an exclusive club! You want something in bulk? Costco's got your back. You want surprisingly solid deals? Costco's right there with you, giving you what you need! But even Costco is tasked with holding the full weight of inflation without its knees buckling.

The Costco food court is a similar phenomenon where the food — for a gimmick food court — is pretty good, actually! Well, maybe not the pizza, but that's an argument we can have later. You're here about the hot dog combo.

Costco’s new finance chief today: “I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe.” — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) May 30, 2024

We're good, y'all. I'm not going to be mean and lead you on longer than I have to! There was a growing concern we'd lose such a luxury following other working-man establishments like McDonald's forgetting how it amassed its wealth and turning its back on us. Inflation is playing for keeps, after all. If we don't have the Costco $1.50 hot dog deal, we have nothing.

Plus, they ain't exactly struggling financially.

Per Fox Business, Costco's CFO, Gary Millerchip, said, "While I can't promise to be able to match the humor that Richard Galanti has become famous for, I can promise the same level of open dialogue and transparency you've come to expect," Millerchip assured. "Oh, and to clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."

Probably helps when former management says, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out."

Everyone promptly put away their pitchforks and got right to the jokes and memes, as is tradition!

The year is 2037. The Costco hot dog is $1.50. Americans subsist entirely on Costco hot dogs, which comprise less than 1% of their budgets. Costco’s entire business exists to cross subsidize the hot dog, the price of which executives continue to maintain is “safe.” — DA (@fresh_coast2) May 30, 2024

A... captivating dystopia? I don't want to live it, but I'd watch the cult-classic miniseries this would be where everyone misses the not-so-subtle "Capitalism sucks" messaging. I'm a simple man — a well-told story gets me going.

If these stats are legitimate, we should riot. I get paying a little more for creature comforts, but we're talking about hot dogs. They have negative nutritional value. Anything you typically eat at a cookout shouldn't cost you your firstborn to enjoy. I wish inflation were a physical being so we could teach it a lesson.

"I love a nice warm sausage—" Nope. Not quoting that whole post. Be happy the affordable hot dog lives to fight another day. But stop being weird about it.