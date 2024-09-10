New Body Cam Footage Shows Father Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter Getting Agitated With Police, Dismissing Threats

New body cam footage shows Georgia police confronting alleged school shooter Colt Gray and his father about threats Colt made. The teen made these threats in 2023, a year before he allegedly shot up Apalachee High School.

In the footage, two Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies question both Colt and his father Colin about the threats. In the body cam footage, Colin appears both agitated by police presence and a bit dismissive of the threats.

"For real," the surprised father replied. The police revealed that someone on Discord at his old address made the threats.

"Do you have any kids living with you or anything?" the officer asked him.

"Yeah, Colt Gray," Colin replies, "He's my oldest."

The officer asked Colt's father if he played any video games. Colin confirmed that he did. The officers also inquired about any weapons in the house.

"They are, I mean, there's nothing loaded, but they are," Colin replied. "We actually, we do a lot of shooting, we do a lot of deer hunting. He shot his first deer this year."

Colin also said that he felt "shock" and "a little pissed off" over the allegations. He denied them being real, saying he "didn't know anything about [Colt] saying s-t like that."

"I'm going to be mad as hell if he did, and all the guns will go away, and they won't be accessible to him," he also warned.

The alleged school shooter's father explained that he was trying to teach his son about proper firearm safety and get him interested in the outdoors. Colin also showed a photo of Colt shooting his first deer. He stressed that his son understands gun safety. He also revealed that he talked with his son about bullies and school shootings.

That's when Colt emerged from the house. "Did your dad kind of explain everything to you?" one of the officers asked him. They then follow up with, "Did you say something about a school shooting?"

"Never, I just told him, I don't know what, maybe they misheard somebody else, I don't remember saying that," the teen said.

The teen reconfirmed that he didn't say anything about shooting up a school. He said he believed his Discord account was hacked.

"I mean, I'm not trying to get anyone hemmed up or anything," the officer said "but this is some serious stuff."

"Oh, he knows how serious it is, trust me," Colin replied.

"I got no choice but to take you at your word," one investigator told Colt. But he warned that it would be a "different story" if he lied.

"It's a really different story," his father said angrily.