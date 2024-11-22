Neurosurgeon Shares Simple Dinner That Helps Prevent Alzheimer's

People often fear dementia and Alzheimer's. No one wants to suffer from a disease that affects their cognitive function. However, people receive that diagnosis every year. Luckily, one doctor is sharing his secrets. A neurosurgeon revealed a simple recipe that he has for dinner that prevents Alzheimer's.

Simple Dinner Prevents Alzheimer's

While Dr. Jonathan J. Rasouli is not a chef, he is a board-certified spinal neurosurgeon in New York. That definitely gives him some street cred. Now he is sharing his favorite brain-healthy meal with the world. The NY Post claims that this simple dinner recipe is, "ich in brain-beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and phytonutrients and low in carbs, sugar and fat."

Not only does this dinner recipe prevent Alzheimer's but it is super delicious and super simple to make. Furthermore, Rasouli argues that "it tastes great, and I (meaning himself) never get tired of it." His secret healthy meal is grilled salmon, seasoned with turmeric and steamed broccoli on the side. Expecting something more extravagant? You don't need it!

The Break Down

The main active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin. Curcumin assists in reducing inflammation and improving memory. Moreover it is responsible for slowing "the development of amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease." However it is not just the turmeric doing the work. This entire dinner prevents Alzheimer's. The NY Post shares the benefits of broccoli as well. "Broccoli contains glucosinolates, which transform into isothiocyanates when chewed. Isothiocyanates have been shown to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation." Not to mention that broccoli also contains vitamins C, K and A as well as potassium, calcium and iron.

And let's not forget the salmon. Salmon is a nice fatty fish full of omega-3 fatty acids. Those fatty-acids are believed to "preserve the integrity of cell membranes in the brain, facilitate communication between neurons, enhance blood flow to the brain, support the creation of new brain cells and lower inflammation."

So there you have it. Next time you want to do something nice for yourself, cook this simple dinner that prevents Alzheimer's. It is doctor recommended!