Song Premiere: Neon Moon's Sweetly Nostalgic 'Darlin''

Los Angeles-based husband and wife country duo Neon Moon (Noelle and Josh Bohannon) find a classic sound on "Darlin'," a song about longing to recapture the flame on a new relationship. The steel-laden love song sounds timeless -- and for good reason.

Noelle Bohannon says she and her husband set out to write a song that would fit in with other jukebox gold country heartbreakers. "Darlin'" was inspired by everyone from Willie Nelson to Audrey Hepburn.

"W hen we wrote Darlin', we were listening to a lot of Willie's Roadhouse on SiriusXM, and we wanted to create something that would fit in with material from that era, to try to tap into the essence of iconic country songs like 'Crazy'," Bohannon tells Wide Open Country. "Another influence--I've always been obsessed with the scene in Breakfast at Tiffany's where Audrey Hepburn plays 'Moon River' sitting on the fire escape. When we were in the studio, I played it for our producer Taylor Bray and the band--we were trying to capture that kind of feeling, sweet and nostalgic...The idea I had in the back of my mind was that someone had gone off to war and stopped writing or stopped getting letters along the way, but then they finally made it home and it was like, 'I miss you. I'm sorry I lost touch'--just really hoping to recapture what it felt like at the beginning of the relationship."

Nashville's Forty-One Fifteen studio. The duo wrote and recorded the song atForty-One Fifteen studio.

Now Watch: 10 Legendary Instruments of Country Music