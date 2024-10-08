Nell Smith, Flaming Lips Collaborator, Dies At 17 In Tragic Car Wreck

Nell Smith had her whole life ahead of her. At 17, she was already putting her talents to good use as a collaborator with The Flaming Lips. She endeared herself to fans at just 14. Who knows where her music may have taken her?

Sadly, that will remain one of life's great what-ifs. Smith tragically passed away on October 5. The teen musician leaves behind a short but bright legacy and plenty of loved ones. Her family mourned her passing in an emotional heartfelt tribute.

They wrote, "It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night." The post continued, "We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say. She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts."

Nell Smith Dies

A number of Smith's family signed the note. They included photos of Smith throughout her life. In the images, she seemed so full of life and joy. The family is asking for privacy in this time of mourning. They wrote, "Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you. Jude, Rachel, Jed and Ike x."

Smith was set to drop her debut solo album. At this time, we do not know how far into that project she got. Bella Union's Simon Raymonde, who is the owner of the record label, mourned her passing. "We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia," Raymonde wrote on Instagram. "Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles' Jack and Lily Wolter."

He concluded, "While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell's grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time. The Bella Union Family."

The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne also mourned her passing, saying, "We're reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love." He also confirmed that she died in a car accident.