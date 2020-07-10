Astronaut Neil Armstrong's Texas Home is on the Market for $375,000

A truly unique piece of NASA and United States history can be yours if you can spare $375,000 for astronaut Neil Armstrong's former El Lago, Texas home.

The 2,560 square-foot house was built in 1964. Per Realtor.com, the four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home includes high ceilings, a new roof, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Other amenities include a back yard swimming pool and a master suite bathroom with a whirlpool tub. Realtor also describes an "updated kitchen equipped with quartz counters, a mosaic backsplash, glass-front cabinets, a five-burner gas range, water purifier and and breakfast bar."

The exterior of the home was recreated in Georgia for the 2018 Armstrong biopic First Man.

Neil A. Armstrong, an Ohio native and Navy veteran, lived in the home during his involvement in the space race, including multiple Gemini and Apollo missions. Armstrong, the first American civilian in space as part of the Gemini 8 mission, became the first man to walk on the moon in 1969: a moment synonymous with his immortal words "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind."

Due to its close proximity to Houston, many astronauts lived in custom-built homes in El Lago. Fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin (the lunar module pilot during the first moon landing) lived in the area, as well. Armstrong and Aldrin were joined in the Apollo 11 mission by fellow astronaut Michael Collins.

Other space mission veterans to live in El Lago include Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell and Peggy Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station.

Read More: The Time Astronaut Pete Conrad Brought Bob Wills to the Moon

The neighborhood's also home to Neil Armstrong Park.

For a way more affordable glimpse at Armstrong's '60s lifestyle, visit the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in his hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Now Watch: What Are Moon Drop Grapes?