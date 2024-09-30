Neighboring Counties Report Strong Smells After Chemical Plant Fire As Georgia Officals Warn To Stay Indoors

Thousands ended up evacuating after a Georgia chemical plant fire spewed toxic smoke into the air. A fire broke out at the Biolab facility near Old Covington Highway.

Now, people in multiple counties are reporting a strong smell. Neighboring counties of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have reported a strong chlorine smell. Additionally, travelers noted a heavy smoke plume 24 hours later.

Officials hope that the chemical smoke will dissipate soon. But until then, they're investigating concerns from Georgia residents following the chemical lab fire. If you're curious about what the lab produced then we have you covered.

Officials are urging people to stay indoors and to try to limit exposure to outside air in the meantime. You should close your windows and turn off the air conditioner.

"We are investigating the numerous reports of a haze and strong chemical smell across Fulton County. We are investigating and will pass along any and all information we receive. If you have concerns, STAY INSIDE, CLOSE windows and doors, TURN OFF A/C & other ventilation system," Atlanta-Fulton County EMA said in a statement.

Georgia Chemical Lab Fire

Meanwhile, Gwinnett County officials also stated that they were investigating the issue as well. They hope that the weather will cause the odor to dissipate soon. However, they noted a low-pressure system delayed the process.

"We've received calls from residents in parts of the county reporting haze and a chemical smell believed to be related to the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County. A low-pressure system has pushed fog into the area, and a lack of wind is causing the smell to linger. The smell should dissipate in a couple of hours as the wind direction shifts," the statement read.

Meanwhile, AFRD confirmed that its tested areas near the haze. It's not seeing any immediate safety threats to people.

"Based on the latest tests, no immediate life safety issues have been identified. The haze observed earlier is also beginning to clear from the city," officials said. However, the city will be conducting further testing as well. So stay safe if you are in an area affected.