Neighbor Of Accused Trump Assassin Says He Kept Live Horse In His House

New details are surfacing around the alleged Trump assassin suspect Ryan Routh. Apparently, he once kept a live horse in his house. I don't know, that's what the neighbor says anyway.

We've previously discussed his long troubled history with the law. Routh has an arrest record that stretches from the 1980s to 2010. Charges ranged from possession of a stolen vehicle to carrying a weapon of mass destruction.

So where does the horse of it all enter the picture? Well, a neighbor said that Routh lived beside her in Greensboro, North Carolina. She said that she had known the accused Trump shooter for more than 18 years. She described his family as "weird."

"He had a horse in the house. I mean, a whole live horse in the house. But I could see the guns and stuff and all. They were ... oh, I mean, kind of weird. But they didn't bother me. I didn't bother them," Kim Mungo said.

"I told all my friends because they didn't believe me," Mungo added.

Trump Speaks Out

She was shocked to learn about the attempt on Trump's life. She said that his daughter was like her daughter as well. She also said that that she used to drive his daughter to school sometimes. However, she admitted to falling out of touch with the family.

"It's just crazy to me. He was a good guy. He was sweet," Mungo said.

Meanwhile, Trump opened up about the attempt on his life. He shared a statement on social media.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!" the former president posted on Truth Social.

He also added, "Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE."

In all caps, Trump expressed his thanks to the Secret Service. He wrote, "THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"