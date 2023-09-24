Singer/Songwriter Jelly Roll speaks onstage at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images
Artists

'Need a Favor': The Story Behind Jelly Roll's Prayerful Plea

"Need a Favor" ended Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen's summer-long dominance of the Country Airplay chart.

By |

A driving force in Jelly Roll's mainstream country rise, the singer-songwriter's single "Need a Favor" broke Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen's domination of Billboard's Country Airplay chart when it reached No. 1 in August. For the prior three months, Combs' cover of "Fast Car" and Wallen original "Last Night" had traded the top spot. A highlight of Jelly Roll's massively successful album Whitsitt Chapel, "Need a Favor" became his second chart-topper, following the Dec. 2022 smash "Son of a Sinner."

"A second No. 1 at country radio is something I wouldn't have even allowed myself to dream about," Jelly Roll told Billboard. "'Need a Favor' has absolutely changed my life. It's been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what's happening out there on the road. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning and thank you to country radio for supporting therapeutic music like 'Need A Favor' since day one. It's amazing to have your support, and I've seen first-hand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country."

Like "Son of a Sinner," "Need a Favor" finds a troubled soul in need of an answered prayer. Though our narrator owns their flaws ("Hard cover King James only been saving dust on the nightstand"), they're "throwing up prayers like Hail Marys" — a reference to desperation heaves in football — for one plea: "just please don't let me lose her."

The song's vague about whether the unspecified "her" is in danger of leaving this life or leaving the narrator. The music video adds a new layer, showing a man visit his young daughter in the hospital.

However you may interpret the lyrics, Jelly Roll's gruff voice adds a sense of humility that should be relatable for anyone who's desperately needed an answered prayer.

READ MORE: Brothers Osborne Still Feel Like Underdogs. They Wouldn't Have it Any Other Way

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (

Artists

Jelly Roll Praises Lainey Wilson: 'One of the Best Voices in Country Music'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: Jelly Roll performs on "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 14, 2023 in New York City.

Artists

How Jelly Roll Got His Tasty Nickname

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 20: MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS ARENA Photo of Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton plays the MEN Arena., ........ Pic Jim Sharp (07974 356-333) and LONDON - FEBRUARY 6: Sinead O'Connor attends the Old Vic Theatre Fund Raising Gala Party at Old Billingsgate Market on February 6, 2003 in London.

Artists

Dolly Parton Had the Sweetest Response to Being Covered By Sinead O'Connor

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Luke Combs performs during Luke Combs Live from Arizona Financial Theatre for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona and

Artists

Luke Combs Invites Young Cancer Survivor Onstage for 'Fast Car' Duet

 