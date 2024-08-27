Nebraska Mom Arrested After Leaving Infant In Car To Go Horseback Riding

A mother from Nebraska prioritized riding horses over taking care of her infant. Per Law and Crime, Cara Dugan left her three-month-old child in a pickup truck. The windows were only "partially ajar," and the temperature had reached a peak of 90 degrees that day. Dugan was riding a horse at the Merrick County Fairgrounds. Meanwhile, a few concerned people noticed (and heard) the crying baby in the hot pickup truck. Others even helped to take care of the baby while police tracked Dugan down.

"Tragedy was most likely avoided thanks to their response and actions," the sheriff's office stated. While an injury or death didn't take place, Dugan is still being charged with felony child abuse. Her child is now in the care and custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

It's not known exactly how long the infant was in the pickup truck before help arrived. However, authorities estimated that it was a "substantial amount of time."

"The infant was discovered after a citizen heard the infant crying and began to systematically search the surrounding cars," authorities confirmed. "The citizen was also assisted in the recovery and care of the infant by additional citizens on the grounds."

Reportedly, there have been 27 recorded child deaths as a result of children being left in hot cars this year. Last week, in fact, a nine-month-old died because their grandmother left them in a hot car for eight hours.

The City of Beeville Police Department released a Facebook post detailing the tragic incident. "Attention Beeville. Beeville police detectives are currently on the scene of what appears to be a temperature-related death of a 9-month-old child. A preliminary investigation has determined that the child's Grandmother had left the child in the rear seat of her car in the child safety seat since approximately 8:30 this morning. The child was found at approximately 4pm non-responsive by the grandmother," the post begins.

"The incident is being worked as a criminal homicide. The Beeville police are being assisted by the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers. No charges have been filed in connection to this case at this time, but such charges are expected to be filed."